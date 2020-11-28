Bangabandhu T20 Cup GKH Vs GCC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Gemcon Khulna will battle it out against Gazi Group Chattogram in Match 5 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Saturday, November 28. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the GHK vs GCC live streaming info, where to follow GHK vs GCC live scores and how to watch GKH vs GCC live in India.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/VnHBqu1OCv — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 27, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League live: GHK vs GCC live streaming info and preview

A total of five teams will battle it out for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The league will give several youngsters from the country a platform to showcase their talent to a wider audience. This will also provide them with an opportunity to run shoulders with some of the biggest stars of Bangladesh cricket. The initial matches of the tournament have entertained the fans with its thrilling nature.

Gemcon Khulna snatched a close win in their opening encounter against Fortune Barishal. However, the team failed to cross the line in their second fixture against Minister Rajshahi, and will be keen to get back to their winning ways. They are stationed at the third position on the points table with a single win from two matches.

Gazi Group Chattogram were ruthless in their opening match as their bowlers ran through Beximco Dhaka's batting line-up. They will be high on confidence after their comprehensive win, and will aim to put up a strong show against Gemcon Khulna.

GHK vs GCC live streaming: Weather report

As predicted by AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a cricket match. It will be a sunny day and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 37% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

GHK vs GCC live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Dhaka is known to assist both bowlers and batsmen. As observed in the initial matches, there have been no high scoring matches so far in the competition, and bowlers have dominated the contest between bat and bowl. The strip will assist the faster bowler with the new ball, and the batsmen too will be able to hit their strokes freely in the latter half of the contest. Considering the pitch and past results, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

GHK vs GCC live streaming: GKH vs GCC live in India

Fans in India will be able to enjoy the live telecast of the match on DSport. The GHK vs GCC live streaming will also be made available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For GHK vs GCC live scores, check out Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Instagram

