Bangabandhu T20 Cup Qualifier 1 GGC Vs GKH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Gazi Group Chattogram will face Gemcon Khulna in the Qualifier 1 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Monday, December 14. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the GGC vs GKH live streaming info, how to watch GGC vs GKH live in India and where to catch the GGC vs GKH live scores.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup live: GGC vs GKH live streaming info and preview

Both teams occupied the top two spots after the end of the league stage campaign. GGC have had an impressive league stage campaign in which they finished 1st with 7 wins from 8 matches. They are on a three-match winning streak and going by the current form, GGC are favourites to win versus GKH.

Points table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after group stage. Top four teams are qualified for the playoffs starting from tomorrow (December 14).#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/Y4jS6MlG9B — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 13, 2020

GKH meanwhile finished 2nd in the league stage and will be looking to upset GGC in the upcoming clash. GKH will a bit low in confidence versus GGC after losing to them twice in the league stage, but with a place in finals at stake, they will look to bring their A game on the table and beat the favourites.

Bangladesh T20 League live: GGC vs GKH pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for batting but bowlers could also find some assistance from the pitch. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced, batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

GGC vs GKH live streaming: GGC vs GKH squads

GGC squad: Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(c), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Ruyel Miah, Sanjit Saha, Shykat Ali, Taijul Islam

GKH squad: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nazmul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain , Rishad Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes

Bangladesh T20 League live: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be fine during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 63% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: GGC vs GKH live in India and GGC vs GKH live scores

The GGC vs GKH live match will be televised live on DSport. Fans catch the GGC vs GKH live streaming on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. The GGC vs GKH live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket Website

