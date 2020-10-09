Virat Kohli Features In Bangalore Quiz Night, Viv Richards Thanks Team For Mention: Watch

With the introduction of a biosecure bubble for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, franchises have introduced innovative measures to ensure the players do not have to deal with fatigue while staying inside such a rigorous environment for a long time. The Virat Kohli led-Bangalore side, who have had a decent start to their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, also were seen having a fun team session recently. Danish Sait hosted a quiz for all the where all the team members took part.

The franchise took to their Twitter account to share the video where the players were divided into several teams for the quiz. Questions ranging from cricket to world trivia were included as Danish Sait became the quiz-master. An interesting question came up on the screen where the players had to name the West Indian who has represented the national teams for both cricket and football.

Bold Diaries: RCB Quiz Night



The competitive spirit of the RCB players and support staff was on display when the team got together for a fun quiz session on their day off.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Xn3lX7EXFZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 8, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sehwag Questions Maxwell's Poor IPL Performance; Baffled With Hefty Price Tag

The question trumped the players as nobody had a clue regarding the correct answer. The host finally that it is Sir Viv Richards who has featured in the national side for both cricket and football for his country. Sir Viv Richards acknowledged the question and also thanked the host for including his question in the quiz. He also cheekily suggested that it was a very tough question for the boys to answer. This is how Sir Viv Richards responded -

Thanks for the mention in the quiz @DanishSait. Guess you had a very hard question for the boys 😉



Good luck to you! 👊🏻 https://t.co/5NsONPEBxw — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) October 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Mid-season Transfers: Which Players Are Eligible From Each Team So Far?

Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo also got featured in the Bangalore quiz. Danish Sait posed a question for Virat Kohli and co., to name the person with the most number of followers on Instagram. It was Virat Kohli who gave the correct answer as he named Cristiano Ronaldo, who has over 239 million followers. Interestingly, Virat Kohli who has over 81 million followers on the portal, also follows Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram and considers the Portuguese superstar as his favourite sportsperson. The quiz was finally concluded with Virat Kohli's team being declared as the winner.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Punjab Bowling Coach Impressed With Young Leggie Ravi Bishnoi's Performance

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

The Bangalore side will take on Chennai in their upcoming clash on Saturday. Having won three out of their five fixtures, the side is placed at the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. The Southern derby is always an anticipated affair in the league and it will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli's men fare against the 3-time champions. Here is the complete Dream11 IPL schedule -

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad Team Respond In Delight To Special Tweet From Fan In Thailand

Image source: Bangalore Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.