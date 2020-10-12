Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore To Battle It Out With Kolkata In Match 28 In Sharjah

Bangalore will lock horns with Kolkata in Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, October 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Written By Prachi Mankani
IPL 2020

18:17 IST, October 12th 2020
Fireworks in store?

 

18:17 IST, October 12th 2020
Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record

According to the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 24 occasions. It is the Men in Purple who hold the upper hand in the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record. In their 24 meetings, Bangalore have won 10 matches while Kolkata has triumphed in 14 games. The two teams have faced each other in Sharjah just once during IPL 2014 when Kolkata beat Bangalore by just two runs.

As far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, both teams won one the away fixture. In the first game, Bangalore scored a massive 205/3 riding on the back of Virat Kohli's 84 off 49. In response, Andre Russell played a whirlwind knock of 48 off just 13 balls to guide Kolkata to a five-wicket team.

The reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens was also a high-scoring game. Bangalore once again posted a gigantic total of 213/4 as Virat Kohli slammed a sensational 100 off 58 balls. In response, Andre Russell was once again the star of the contest who scored an unbelievable 25-ball 65, however, it didn't prove to be enough as they fell short by 10 runs. Bangalore's average score against Kolkata is 151 while Dinesh Karthik's team's is 163.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

