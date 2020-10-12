IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore To Battle It Out With Kolkata In Match 28 In Sharjah

According to the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 24 occasions. It is the Men in Purple who hold the upper hand in the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record. In their 24 meetings, Bangalore have won 10 matches while Kolkata has triumphed in 14 games. The two teams have faced each other in Sharjah just once during IPL 2014 when Kolkata beat Bangalore by just two runs.

As far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, both teams won one the away fixture. In the first game, Bangalore scored a massive 205/3 riding on the back of Virat Kohli's 84 off 49. In response, Andre Russell played a whirlwind knock of 48 off just 13 balls to guide Kolkata to a five-wicket team.

The reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens was also a high-scoring game. Bangalore once again posted a gigantic total of 213/4 as Virat Kohli slammed a sensational 100 off 58 balls. In response, Andre Russell was once again the star of the contest who scored an unbelievable 25-ball 65, however, it didn't prove to be enough as they fell short by 10 runs. Bangalore's average score against Kolkata is 151 while Dinesh Karthik's team's is 163.