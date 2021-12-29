Bangar Reveals Story Of How Shami Overcame Fitness Issues: 'Remember Him Telling Me...'

Former Team India coach Sanjay Bangar has revealed an interesting story about Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, who is currently India’s one of the best bowlers across all formats. Shami recently made headlines by putting up an enthralling performance against South Africa in the ongoing first Test match of the three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. During the first batting innings of the Proteas, Shami returned with the figures of 5/44 in 16 overs, while India restricted the Proteas on the score of 197 runs. In the process, Shami also reached his 200th Test wicket.

Sanjay Bangar reveals a story about Mohammed Shami

Meanwhile, Bangar who is commentating in the ongoing Test match was heard speaking on Byju’s cricket live about the story of how Shami overcame tough fitness challenges before transforming himself into the lethal bowler he is currently. "There was a time in 2016 or 2017 when his fitness levels had dropped. He was also going through some tough times in his personal life. But he went back and took it seriously not getting selected on fitness grounds. I remember him telling me that when he went back during that phase - he is someone who has got some agricultural lands in UP – he made a running track on one of those fields and he used to work a lot on his distance running or his speed and agility run as well. And that's how he got his bowling fitness back,” Bangar said.

The former team India coaching staff also added that if we look at how Shami is running during his run-up we can easily figure out his rhythm. He further added that if Shami is not at his best, he stutters a bit during his run-up. However, whenever the star pacer is pacing through the run-up fluently, people certainly realize that he is at his best.

Mohammed Shami opens tally of wickets in the fourth innings

On the match front, South Africa is currently batting in the fourth innings of the match chasing a fourth-innings target of 327 runs. The Proteas currently find themselves at 55/2 after 24 overs of play in the fourth innings, as Shami opened his tally of wickets in the fourth innings by removing Aiden Markram in the first over of his spell. Meanwhile, India earlier scored 327 runs in the first innings, followed by South Africa’s score of 197. India were restricted on 174 in the second innings, as KL Rahul scored the maximum of 23 runs for India.

Image: AP/BCCI