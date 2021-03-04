Bangladesh A Vs Ireland A ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Preview

The Bangladesh A team will take on the Ireland Wolves in the 1st unofficial ODI of the Ireland Wolves’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 5, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh A vs Ireland A live streaming details, how to watch the Bangladesh A vs Ireland A ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Snaps of Bangladesh Emerging Team practice session ahead of the 3-Match Unofficial ODI series against Ireland Wolves starting from March 5 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. pic.twitter.com/9JApr6V5RF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 3, 2021

Bangladesh A vs Ireland A ODI preview

The Ireland Wolves — the Ireland A team — will take on Bangladesh A in the first of their five scheduled unofficial ODIs on Friday, March 5. Having lost the only Test match of the series to the Bangladesh emerging side, by a whopping one innings and 23 runs, the Ireland Wolves will be hoping to make it up with their performance in the white-ball series which will consist of the 5 ODIs and two T20Is. For the Ireland Wolves, this will be a chance to get their side together for their upcoming series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, with their senior team in New Zealand, this will be a great chance for Bangladesh's youngsters to prove themselves ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland A squads

Bangladesh A squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Shahin Alam, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury, Rejaur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Akbar Ali

Ireland Wolves squad: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Joshua Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Benjamin White

Bangladesh A vs Ireland A live streaming details

The Bangladesh A vs Ireland A series will not be a televised event in India. As of now, there is also no official BN-A vs IR-A live stream available in the country. For Bangladesh A vs Ireland A live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Ireland Cricket.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland A pitch report and Chattogram weather forecast

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has played host to 22 ODIs. The last ODI at this ground was between West Indies and Bangladesh and ended with a 120-run win for Bangladesh. Going by that game, we can expect this match to be a high-scoring one with plenty of wicket-taking opportunities for the spinners. Accuweather predicts no rain during the match. Humidity will be at 72% along with 31% cloud cover.

Image Credits: Cricket Ireland Twitter

