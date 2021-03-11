Bangladesh A Vs Ireland Wolves 4th ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bangladesh A and Ireland Wolves will meet in the 4th unofficial ODI of Ireland Wolves’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on March 12, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads, Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming details, how to watch Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 4th ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 4th ODI preview

The Bangladesh A side has had an upper hand in the ongoing series against the Ireland Wolves. Ahead of their 50-over series, the hosts also claimed a comprehensive victory in an unofficial Test match against Ireland Wolves. The visitors are yet to register a single win in their tour and the upcoming ODI fixture is a must-win game for them in order to remain afloat in the five-match series. Bangladesh A clinched a stunning 4-wicket win in the previous encounter and will be keen to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule

After battling it out in their five-match ODI series, the two cricketing nations will clash in two unofficial T20s. As per the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule, all the remaining matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads

Bangladesh A squad: Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (w), Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahin Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Ireland Wolves squad: James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (w), Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Stephen Doheny, Joshua Little, Neil Rock

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming details

The Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves series will not be a televised event in India. As of now, there is also no official Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming available in the country. For Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Ireland Cricket.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves pitch report and Dhaka weather forecast

Batsmen will be licking their lips after looking at the surface at Dhaka. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards, as batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. Spinners will play a major role as well in the game, while faster bowlers will struggle to get assistance.

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for a 50-over game of cricket. It is expected to be a sunny day in Dhaka, and clear skies are expected throughout the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Cricket Ireland Twitter