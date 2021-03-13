Bangladesh A Vs Ireland Wolves 5th ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bangladesh A and Ireland Wolves will meet in the 5th unofficial ODI of Ireland Wolves’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on March 14, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads, Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming details, how to watch Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 5th ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 5th ODI match preview

Having already pocketed the series 3-0, Bangladesh A will be brimming in confidence before the start of the 5th and final ODI. The visitors are yet to register a single win in their tour and the ODI match will provide them with an opportunity to register their first win. In order to do that they will have to beat Bangladesh in all three departments of the final match. The upcoming contest should be an entertaining affair.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule

After battling it out in their five-match ODI series, the two cricketing nations will clash in two unofficial T20s. As per the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule, all the remaining matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads

Bangladesh A squad: Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (w), Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahin Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Ireland Wolves squad: James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (w), Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Stephen Doheny, Joshua Little, Neil Rock

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves pitch report and Dhaka weather forecast

The pitch has looked balanced, however, Ireland have failed to put up good score thanks to some fine bowling from the home team. Once again batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. Spinners will play a major role. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a sunny day in Dhaka and clear skies are expected throughout the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the match.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming details

The Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves series will not be a televised event in India. As of now, there is also no official Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming available in the country. For Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Ireland Cricket.

Image: Cricket Ireland / Twitter