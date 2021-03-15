Bangladesh A Vs Ireland Wolves T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Ireland Wolves' tour of Bangladesh is all set to continue with the only unofficial T20I on Tuesday, March 16 in Dhaka. The upcoming match will conclude Ireland Wolves' 20-day tour of Bangladesh, during which they played one first-class and five List A matches prior to their upcoming T20 contest against Bangladesh A.

Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 12:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming details, Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule and where to catch the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live scores.

Bangladesh A win fifth unofficial ODI to pocket series 4-0: watch video

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves T20I: Tour preview ahead of lone T20 game

The Ireland Wolves tour of Bangladesh launched with a four-day first-class match on February 26 in Chittagong. The Bangladesh A side won the match by an innings and 23 runs. The first-class game was followed by five List A matches, where the hosts pocketed the series by a 4-0 margin. The upcoming Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves T20I will culminate the three-week tour by the Ireland Wolves cricket team.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule

As per the Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves schedule, the upcoming unofficial T20I match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming details

The Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves series will not be a televised event in India. As of now, there is also no official Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live streaming available in the country. For Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Ireland Cricket.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves pitch report and Dhaka weather forecast

The pitch has looked balanced, however, Ireland have failed to put up good scores thanks to some fine bowling from the home team. Once again, batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. Spinners will play a major role. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a sunny day in Dhaka and clear skies are expected throughout the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the match.

Snaps from the 4th One-Day between Bangladesh Emerging Team and Ireland Wolves at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6LpjLrTXpH — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 12, 2021

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves T20I: Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads: Bangladesh A squad

Saif Hassan (c), Shahin Alam, Akbar Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Noman Chowdhury, Anisul Islam Emon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves squads: Ireland Wolves squad

Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Joshua Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector (c), Lorcan Tucker and Benjamin White.

Image source: Cricket Ireland Twitter