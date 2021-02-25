Bangladesh A Vs Ireland Wolves Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Bangladesh A team will take on the Ireland Wolves in a one-off four-day Test match of the Ireland Wolves’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 26, 2021. Here are the BN-A vs IR-A live stream details, how to watch Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🎥: WOLVES TRAINING



The Ireland Wolves have finished quarantine and held a solid training session today.



The first match of the tour starts Friday starting at 3.30am (GMT).#GoWolves 🐺 pic.twitter.com/qrWXmWfLuZ — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 24, 2021

Also Read | India Vs England: Shane Warne Surprised To See 'lack Of Aggression' From Team India

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves one-off Test match preview

The Ireland Wolves — the Ireland A team — will take on Bangladesh A in a one-off Test for four days, from February 26-March 1. The match will be followed by five ODIs and two T20Is. With their tour of Zimbabwe cancelled for the foreseeable future, Ireland will take this as a chance to keep their players match ready for the rest of their season. Meanwhile, with their senior team in New Zealand, this will be a great chance for Bangladesh's youngsters to prove themselves in the international arena.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves one-off Test: BN-A vs IR-A squads

Bangladesh A squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Shahin Alam, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury, Rejaur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Akbar Ali

Ireland Wolves squad: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell (red-ball capt), Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector (white-ball capt), Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle's Analysis On Ahmedabad Pitch Evokes Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves: BN-A vs IR-A live stream details

The Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves series will not be a televised event in India. As of now, there is also no official BN-A vs IR-A live stream available in the country. For BN-A vs IR-A live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Ireland Cricket.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Register 400 Test Scalps

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves pitch report and Chattogram weather forecast

The last Test match held at this venue was the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test held from February 3-7. Going by that match — which produced a 400+ score in its 1st innings along with 35 wickets — we can expect this contest to be a high scoring one, at least for the first few days. Spinners are expected to play a huge role as the pitch wears down. Accuweather predicts no rain for the duration of the match. Humidity and cloud cover are expected to be high.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Posts Witty Meme On Axar Patel's Showing In Ahmedabad, All-rounder Responds

Image Credits: Cricket Ireland Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.