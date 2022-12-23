Bangladesh Batsman Najmul Shanto's Antics Leaves India Captain KL Rahul Furious; WATCH

Team India captain KL Rahul and star batsman Virat Kohli were left furious after Najmul Hossain Shanto attempted to waste time on the field on December 23. Shanto was seemingly attempting to waste time as he had the responsibility of closing out the second day of play of the India vs Bangladesh Test match alongside his partner Zakir Hussain.

The two managed to hold on eventually without losing a wicket as Bangladesh ended the day with seven runs. With three more days remaining for the second India vs Bangladesh Test match, the Tigers still have a long way to go if they are to get a result in this match as they still trail by 80 more runs.

KL Rahul left fuming by Najmul Hossain Shanto's antics

As seen in the video below, Najmul Hossain Shanto had asked for a change of bat. When his teammates got some bats onto the field, Shanto had a look at four of them and decided to stick to the original one, much to the annoyance of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who brought the umpire's attention to the incident.

Asked for change of bat and took the same bat 😂

Well done shanto, you succeeded in wasting the time

You may survive for a day but not a match#INDvsBangladesh #indvsban #IndiavsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/TfefuGie3O — Ayodhya karthik (@ayodhyakarthik) December 23, 2022

India looking to seal series with a win in second Test vs Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant enhanced his reputation as the team's biggest game-changer with a scintillating 93, putting India in a commanding position to complete a series clean sweep against Bangladesh on the second day of the second Test on Friday. Pant, who got out in the 90's for the sixth time in his Test career, again brought his 'A' game to the fore with a counter-attacking knock that formed the corner of India's first innings score of 314.

Between lunch and tea, the match which seemed to be hanging in balance was singlehandedly changed by Pant, whose 104-ball innings had seven fours and five huge sixes -- a few of them being one-handed lofts. Shreyas Iyer, who has been very consistent since his Test debut last year, also batted with a lot of intent but missed his second hundred of the series, getting out for 87 off 105 balls.

As for Bangladesh, they are still trailing by 80 more runs after ending the second day at seven runs for the loss of no wicket.