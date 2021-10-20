Al Amerat, Oct 19 (PTI) Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century before co-hosts Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153.

In response, Oman could only manage 127 for nine in 20 overs.

Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum.

Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood (1/17) accounted for one.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 153 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42; Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Bilal Khan (3/18).

Oman 127/9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 40; Mustafizur Raham 4/36). PTI BS APA APA

