'Bangladesh Board To Probe' Allegations Of Biased Umpiring Post Shakib Al Hasan Suspension

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to set up a committee to investigate the allegations of biased umpiring during one of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match on Friday, where international player Shakib Al Hasan misbehaved with an umpire. BCB chief Nazmul Hassan has told Jamuna TV that although the board has not received any formal complaints from players or the teams, it will anyway investigate the allegations given the international attention the match has managed to grab. Hassan said there is no concrete proof regarding the allegations but the board will investigate the matter and will take action if anything comes out.

Shakib Al Hasan's wife Ummey was amongst the people who raised the issue of corruption post the incident on Friday. Ummey even shared a creative on Facebook, showing Shakib Al Hasan kicking the stumps with 'corruption' word flying like bails. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to suspend Shakib for the upcoming three DPL matches. Shakib has also been fined 5,00,000 Bangladeshi taka for his actions. Hassan said the incident has garnered a lot of attention and has undone years of good work, calling it "extremely insulting for Bangladesh.

What happened in the match?

Shakib Al Hasan garnered worldwide attention on Friday for his shameful behaviour on the field in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. In the video that is now going viral all over the internet, the Bangladesh all-rounder can be seen kicking the stumps after the umpire refused to heed to his LBW appeal in the 5th over of the match, while Shakib was bowling to his fellow national side teammate Mushfiqur Rahim. A few overs later, Shakib uprooted the stumps in anger and threw them after the umpire called for the covers due to rain.

After the match, Shakib even issued an apology for his unacceptable behaviour on the field. Shakib apologised to the fans, his teammates, the organisers, DPL management, and match officials. Shakib admitted to committing a "human error" on the field as he apologised for his "unfortunate" behaviour and lost temper. As far as the match is concerned, Mohammedan Sporting Club won by 31 runs (D/L method).

