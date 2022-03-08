Bangladesh Board's Grim Warning To Shakib Al Hasan: 'Will Take Decisions No One Will Like'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has issued a stern warning to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the latter expressed his willingness to miss the upcoming South Africa series. The Bangladesh cricket team is slated to tour South Africa later this month but Shakib Al Hasan on Monday said he needed a break. Nazmul Hassan has now slammed Shakib questioning if he would have wanted a break had he been picked in the IPL auction.

Shakib has been choosing games of his own liking for far too long, according to Nazmul, and deciding which ones he wishes to play and which ones he doesn't. That can't happen anymore, according to Nazmul, who also stated that the board has been lenient with players it loves, but that they must also be professionals. If the situation does not change, Nazmul believes the board will be forced to make decisions that no one will like.

May take decisions 'no one will like': Nazmul Hassan

"I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn’t have given his name in the IPL auction. But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing? We can’t do anything if he doesn’t want to play for Bangladesh," Nazmul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"But he can’t keep saying I will play this game, I won’t play that game. We are soft on those who we love, but they also have to be professional. Otherwise, we will have to take decisions that no one will like," Nazmul added.

Shakib Al Hasan had registered his name for the IPL 2022 mega auction, however, he was not picked. Shakib played for Kolkata Knight Riders until last year but was released by the franchise ahead of this year's auction. Shakib had earlier said he wants to focus more on white-ball cricket and had requested BCB to not consider his name for Tests in 2022. But after Shakib wasn't picked by any of the franchises, the BCB named him in the ODI and Test squads for the South Africa series.

Nazmul claimed that Shakib had agreed to play both the ODI and Test series against South Africa. But on Monday, Shakib said he needed a break. Shakib has already missed 15 of the last 33 Tests Bangladesh have played since 2017. He took a leave of absence during Bangladesh's recent tour of New Zealand. He was also not present during last year's home Test series against Sri Lanka. Shakib was playing in the IPL at the time.

(Image: PTI)