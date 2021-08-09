Bangladesh Bowl Out Australia For Their Lowest Ever Score In T20I, Clinch Series 4-1

Bangladesh thrashed Australia in the fifth and final T20I to win the five-match series 4-1. The Mahmudullah-led side defeated the Matthew Wade-led side by 60 runs in the fifth T20I to mark Bangladesh's first series win against Australia in any format. 62 runs also marked the Aussies' lowest score in the shortest format.

Bangladesh thrash Australia 4-1 in five-match T20I series

Bangladesh recorded their first series win over Australia after taking a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match T20I series. The Mahmudallah led side beat Matthew Wade's side by 23 runs in the first T20I before recording a five-wicket win in the second. The third T20I was the most tightly contested in the series as Bangladesh won by just 10 runs. Although Australia managed to win the fourth T20I by three wickets, they could not carry the momentum forward as they lost the fifth and final T20I by a huge margin of 60 runs.

Bangladesh vs Australia fifth T20I review

The fifth T20I between Bangladesh and Australia was another low-scoring one as the hosts just scored 122 runs in the first innings. The highest individual score was posted by Mohammad Naim who made 23 runs off 23 deliveries. Daniel Christian was the star amongst the Australian bowlers as he had figures of 2-17 in his four overs spell.

Despite the meager target of 123 runs, Australia failed to get to the target as they were all out for a disappointing score of just 62 runs in 13.4 overs. Captain Matthew Wade was the highest scorer on the side as he made 22 runs off 22 balls. The damage was primarily done by veteran Shakib Al Hasan who finished the match with outstanding figures of 4-9 in his four-over spell.