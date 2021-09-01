Bangladesh Bowl Out New Zealand For 60 In 1st T20I; Blackcaps Slammed For Sending 'B Team'

On Wednesday, the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand started with the first T20 International in Dhaka. Batting first after winning the toss, the New Zealand batting unit crumbled at a score of 60 runs after Bangladesh sent the entire New Zealand team back to the pavilion within 17 overs. Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed scalped two wickets each, while fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman topped the wicket-takers list by taking three wickets. On the other hand, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan returned with two and one wickets, respectively. Following the dismal performance by a relatively inexperienced New Zealand side, netizens were quick to react to the batting collapse, criticising New Zealand for sending a 'B-team' to Bangladesh.

Netizens react to New Zealand's innings

A Twitter user predicted that Bangladesh will win the series and the New Zealand team will suffer a 5-0 whitewash for sending a B team.

Anyways 5-0 whitewash will be great... NZ deserve this for sending this B team — JSK (@imjsk27) September 1, 2021

Another user claimed that the New Zealand team seems to be 'spineless'. The user further predicted that the same side would suffer a whitewash in both ODI and T20Is in New Zealand’s upcoming tour to Pakistan.

New Zealand is bowled out 4 paltry 60 vs @BCBtigers in 1st T20i at Sher e Bangla Stadium. @BLACKCAPS has sent in a team to subcontinent with no spine.

This same NZ would be visiting Pak from Sept 12 for 3 ODIs and 5 T20is.

Will Babar XI whitewash both ODI and T20i series??? pic.twitter.com/kOl1u1aprB — Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) September 1, 2021

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that New Zealand could have sent a full-strength side as the IPL is not clashing with the T20I series. He labelled the decision ‘lunacy’ as the ICC T20I World Cup is just around the corner.

IPL wasn't clashing with this series, NZ should have sent a full strength side. Missing 10 t20is before a wt20 is lunacy — Prithvi (@Puneite_) September 1, 2021

The 60 runs in their first innings, is the lowest total ever by the Blackcaps in T20Is.

Lowest T20I total by @BLACKCAPS

NZ

🤭🤔😳🙄

60 vs BAN (Today)*

60 vs SL (2014)

80 vs PAK (2010)@BCBtigers vs @BLACKCAPS — Prithvi Jambhale (@prith_jambhale) September 1, 2021

One of the users said that the Cricket boards should focus on International tournaments, rather than domestic T20 leagues.

International cricket teams&players should first focus on Intl cricket, if this continues then international cricket will end soon, please don't end this beautiful game for money #NZvBAN @BLACKCAPS @cricketcomau @englandcricket @JimmyNeesh — Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) September 1, 2021

However, one of the users pointed out the incompetency of New Zealand batsmen on turning tracks.

Ok, this pitches are not that batting friendly, but surely they are not rank turners. Aus/NZ getting bundled out for 60 odd runs only goes to show their incompetency in facing quality spin bowling ! #NZvBAN — Rabiul Alam (@rabiul81) September 1, 2021

Bangladesh previously defeated Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20I series. Coming into the T20I series against New Zealand, Bangladesh is considered as the favourites to win the series. With the return of two senior players, Liton Das and Musfiqur Rahim, who missed the T20I series against Australia due to the strict Covid-19 protocols, Bangladesh now have a chance to dominate the inexperienced New Zealand team captained by Tom Latham. The New Zealand side misses out on key players with the likes of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips, who have been rested keeping in mind the busy cricketing calendar in the coming months.

(Image Source: AP)