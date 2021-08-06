In a massive turnaround, Bangladesh on Friday scripted history as they clinched five-match T20 series against Australia to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Bangladesh overcame Nathan Ellis' hat-trick to register their first series win against Australia across formats.

Nathan Ellis, first pacer to claim a hat trick on T20s debut

Pacer Nathan Ellis became the first bowler to claim a hat trick on debut in T20s as Bangladesh was restricted to 127-9. Ellis rattled Mahmudullah's stumps to claim his debut wicket and followed it with wickets of Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan to become the third Australian and 16th bowler to bag a T20 hat trick.

Under pressure, the Bangladesh bowlers were up to the task of defending their total by limiting Australia to 117-4. Although he didn't get a wicket, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s economic bowling was key. His cutter and slower deliveries baffled Australians, as he returned superb figures of 4-0-9-0.

When Australia needed 23 runs in the last two overs, Mustafizur conceded just one run in the penultimate over. Alex Carey struck a six off the first ball of the last over against off-spinner Mahedi Hasan but Australia ultimately fell short. Mitchell Marsh hit a 47-ball 51 to be their top scorer for a third straight time, however, his effort bore no fruit. He came to the crease after opener and captain Matthew Wade fell for 1 with Australia at 8-1.

After a delay of 1 hour & 15 minutes, Bangladesh decided to bat first and immediately rued it when opener Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar were dismissed and the side was 3-2 in three overs. Skipper Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan added 44 runs for the third wicket until the latter was dismissed for 26. Mahmudullah batted to the last over and reached 52 off 53. The fourth T20 is on Saturday.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah wins Player of the Match award

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah was adjudged as the player of the match for his crucial 52 run knock off 53 balls. During the post-match presentation, Mahmudullah said, "Boys stood up during important times. It was incredible to see the boys fight today. When I and Shakib were batting, we wanted to bat till the 16th or 17th over as we thought it wouldn't be easy for the new batter. We focussed on our process today and held it together. All the bowlers did their homework. Mustafizur was brilliant tonight. We are a pretty decent side than the ranking suggests. We just need to be sensible while executing our skills."

