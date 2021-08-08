Bangladesh Conditions Unlike Any Other, Extremely Difficult: Australia's Dan Christian

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian criticised the conditions in Bangladesh and labelled them as 'difficult' after a match-winning performance in the fourth T20I. The Aussies have already lost the series and would have continued their winless run on the tour if not for Dan Christian’s heroics, who struck five sixes in an over of Shakib Al Hasan. The 38-year-old veteran, who has played T20 cricket in all parts of the globe, called the conditions difficult than any he had faced in his career.

Speaking ahead of the final T20I on Monday, Dan Christian stated that the pitches in Dhaka for their series against Bangladesh were difficult and unlike anything he had faced in his long career so far. The 38-year-old said that a score of 120 was like 190 and termed it as an extremely difficult surface to bat on. Christian, who plays for RCB in the IPL, added that it was really tough work when the pacers start bowling slower balls as they gripping and holding in the surface. He added that with that amount of turn in such a big ground, it was difficult to get into a rhythm or a flow and was different cricket altogether for the visiting Aussies.

'T20 World Cup in UAE will be different'

Dan Christian added that he doesn’t expect the wickets at the T20 World Cup to be like the ones in Bangladesh, despite the IPL 2021 Phase 2 preceding the mega event. The veteran all-rounder said that in venues like Sharjah scores of 220 were expected with dew coming into the game, while the other venues like Abu Dhabi and Dubai could see scores in the 160-170 region. He added that while the pitches might get worn out, organisers will do a good job in getting them back up for the T20 World Cup.

Dan Christian has been working hard to stake a claim for a spot in the T20 World squad and played out a timely inning to see Australia clinch their first win after three successive defeats. Promoted to No.3 to make use of the powerplay, the RCB star went full throttle on Shakib Al Hasan taking him for five sixes in an over as he scored a blistering 15-ball 39 to put Australia in command. Despite Christian’s blitzkrieg, Australia slipped to 65/6 and eventually needed Ashton Agar to guide them over the finish line with a neat 27.



