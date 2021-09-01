Bangladesh Defeats New Zealand For 1st Time In T20Is; Twitter Hails 'Historic' Performance

Bangladesh on Wednesday defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets and registered their first-ever victory over the Black Caps in a T20 match at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Mahmudullah & Co. bundled New Zealand on their joint-lowest total in T20Is- 60 runs in 16.6 Overs. Earlier, New Zealand's lowest total was too in Bangladesh, however, the opponent was Sri Lanka. It was an all-around performance by the hosts as Mustafizur Rahman scalped 3 wickets, while Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan shared two wickets each.

Coming to New Zealand's batting, skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls were the top scorers with 18 runs each. The rest of the Blacks Caps' batsmen failed to cross double-figure. Notably, Bangladesh has been riding on the course of success as they defeated Australia earlier in the five-match T20 series by 4-1.

In fact, Bangladesh had bowled out Australia in a similar way on 62 runs on the 5th T20 and won the match by 60 runs.

Coming back to Bangladesh's batting all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, played a mature knock of 25 runs as the hosts lost both their openers early. Apart from Shakib Al Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah made sure that the hosts don't collapse chasing a small total of 60 runs and remained not out till the end.

Netizens react to Bangladesh's win

History in Dhakha - Bangladesh has beaten New Zealand for the first time in T20I history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2021

well done Bangladesh 👏🏿👏🏿 both teams plon similar wickets why some people still crying about pitch 🤦🏿‍♂️ — 🚜 Karan Gill ☬ (@JATTLANDPB11) September 1, 2021

Bangladesh will be a team to watch out for considering their recent performances.

They have better team than Pakistan led by Bradman Azam. — Animesh Singh (@animeshfrndss) September 1, 2021

Australia 62

NZ 60

Bangladesh having a great time at their home — 🐐 🔥 👑 (@VK_FAN_FOREVER) September 1, 2021

Take nothing away from Bangla bowlers but i feel NZ batting lineup isn't the best.....taking out the fact that they still don't have their main players. But still, credits to Bangla bowlers again — Akil_Gamer_10 (@AkilJahn) September 1, 2021

Bangladesh-Australia T20 series

Before New Zealand, Bangladesh thrashed Australia in the fifth and final T20I to clinch their first-ever series win against Australia by 4-1. Meaning, it is the first time Australia lost a series against Bangladesh. Mahmudullah & Co. on August 6 scripted history as they clinched five-match T20 series against Australia to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Bangladesh overcame Nathan Ellis' hat-trick to register their first series win against Australia across formats. Australia's previous lowest total was 79 against England at Southampton in 2005.

Apart from the first-ever series against Bangladesh, the Australian Cricket Team registered their lowest Totals in Men's T20Is as the 'Men In Yellow' were bundled on 62 runs. Chasing a low-scoring total of 122 runs, Australia was all out at 62 runs and ultimately lost the final T20 by 60 runs.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter)