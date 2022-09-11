Bangladesh Legends Vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming: How To Watch RSWS 2022 LIVE?

Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends with start their campaigns at the Road Safety World Series 2022, with a clash on Sunday. The Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will be the first fixture of the day, as Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends lock horns later. The tournament kicked off on Sunday with India Legends defeating South Africa Legends by a mammoth 61 runs after defending a score of 217/4.

Where is the Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends match taking place?

Match no. 2 of Road Safety World Series 2022 between Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Green Park in Kanpur, India.

When will the Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends match begin?

Match no. 2 of Road Safety World Series 2022 between Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 11.

How to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends in India?

The Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be live broadcast on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends in India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on the Voot and JioTV app.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain(C), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif

West Indies Legends: BC Lara(C), DR Smith, KA Edwards, N Deonarine, DP Hyatt, Dario Barthley, WKD Perkins, D Bishoo, JE Taylor, SJ Benn, K Santokie

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends: Full Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.