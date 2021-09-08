Last Updated:

Bangladesh Pitches Slammed By Fans As 4th T20 Turns Out To Be Low-scoring Game Yet Again

Bangladesh vs New Zealand fourth T20I: Bangladesh pitches have been slammed by fans on social media as two of the four T20I turns out to be low-scoring again.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Bangladesh pitches slammed

Image: ICC/Twitter


Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the fourth T20I by six wickets to clinch the five-match series 3-1. The Tigers chased down a meagre target of 94 runs in 19.1 overs to win 11 of their last 13 matches at home. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah scored an outstanding 43 runs off 48 deliveries to ensure that his side won the match.

Bangladesh has been in stunning form when it comes to playing bilateral series at home as before defeating New Zealand, they also beat Australia. However, fans have taken to Twitter to release their frustrations at the kind of pitches the matches are being played on since most games have been low scoring. The highest scoring T20I match in the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series took place when the Tigers set a target of 142 runs for the Black Caps to chase in the second T20I.

BAN vs NZ fourth T20I: Fans slam Bangladesh pitches

Netizens criticized the Bangladesh pitches as they cited that the pitches at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup would be completely different. For example, one fan said that 'when the home team can't even bat on their surface, you know it is a bad pitch.' He finished his comment by stating that Bangladesh was giving the world illusions and 'false hopes' as the pitches in the upcoming T20 World Cup would be 'completely different.'

Another fan slammed Bangladesh cricket for making pathetic pitches, which were 'almost impossible to bat' on. The user added that he expects the Tigers to 'lose badly' at the upcoming T20 World Cup with 'smaller nations' also perhaps defeating them.

Similarly, another fan stated that the pitches in this series were 'pathetic and that it will not help Bangladesh in the World Cup. He also attempted to comfort the Black Caps that they need not worry as their squad for the World Cup would be very different.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Netizens slamming pitches

Bangladesh vs New Zealand fifth T20I time

The fifth T20I of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand series will take place on September 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:30 pm IST.

(Image Credits:  ICC/Twitter)

