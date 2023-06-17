Bangladesh script history against Afghanistan, join England and Australia in elite list

Why you're reading this: Bangladesh played a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mirpur as they warmed up in style for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. The Asian giants are scheduled to host New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka as a part of their WTC home schedule. Bangladesh finished at the bottom of the WTC points table in the 2021-23 cycle.

3 things you need to know

Litton Das captained Bangladesh in this one-off Test

Shakib Al Hasan got sidelined due to an injury

Bangladesh are currently ninth in the ICC Test rankings

Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan to register one of the biggest victories in Test cricket

Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan by 546 runs to claim their biggest victory in the longest format. They took just four days to dismiss the Afghan team twice which speaks volumes about their performances in this particular match. The Afghans were a no-match for the home side who threatened them from the start of the match.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed claimed his career-best figures of 4-37 as Afghanistan was dismissed for 115 on Day 4 after being set a daunting target of 662.

This is now the third-biggest victory in the history of Test cricket. England got the better of Australia in a mammoth 675 runs victory back in 1928 which remains the highest margin of win in the longest format. Australia went on to thrash the Three Lions by 562 runs in 1934 which is second on the list.

Walton Test Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Only Test | Day 04



Bangladesh won by 546 runs.



Full Match Details: https://t.co/MDvtIwN35K#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/sk24j4tteZ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 17, 2023

Bangladesh’s biggest previous win was by 226 runs against Zimbabwe in 2005. Bangladesh’s pace attack dominated at the ground which has a tendency of assisting spinners. Afghanistan had to deal with two batsmen being unable to continue their innings after being hit by rising deliveries, including the last batsman Zahir Khan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was adjudged the man of the match for his contribution of 146 & 124 Runs respectively in both innings.

