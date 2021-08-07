Bangladesh Secures First Series Win Against Australia; Mahmudullah Named Best Player

The Bangladeshi cricket team defeated Australia by 10 runs in the third T20 international in Dhaka on Friday to seal a historic first-ever series win over Australia in any cricket format.

After having won the first two T20Is against the Aussies, a confident Bangladeshi team entered the field, won the toss, and chose to bat first. They were, however, bowled out for 127. Australian debutant Nathan Ellis impressed the crowd in the first innings as he picked up a hat-trick in the final over and restricted Bangladesh's score to below 130. Among the Bangladeshi batters, captain Mahmudullah scored an impressive half-century.

Bangladesh went into the 2nd half, confident that they had a great chance at winning the third international. They had defended 131 in the previous T20I. But very few had expected the Bangla Tigers to achieve the feat a second time.

The Australian innings started well, but would soon be troubled by a brilliant spell from Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Rahman conceded just nine runs in the four overs he bowled. The Bangladeshi spinners too contributed their bit containing the Aussie batters and creating history for their team.

With this victory, Bangladesh completed seven consecutive wins at home soil in the shortest format of the game.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the historic moment:

Congratulations Bangladesh for historic series win against Australia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HZEke1TMxD — M A M U N (@mamun_abdu) August 6, 2021

Congratulations Team Bangladesh For Your 1St Series Win Against Australia 👏👏What a performance from the tiger's 🐅

What a brilliant display of effort, dedication,hunger for win, discipline and team work.

Defeating the giant squad of Aussies is really historic.

Love From 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0BF47oIsiq — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NKMalviya19) August 6, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman just won us the series. What bowler. He gave just ONE run in the 19th over while Australia still had 6 wickets in hand. Absolutely brilliant. Most underrated T20 bowler in the world atm. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/ahW6ncgCQk — Nahiyan Ahmed 🇧🇩🇦🇷 (@Nahiy4n) August 6, 2021

Mahmudullah awarded player of the match

The Bangladesh captain put up a well-displayed inning to help Bangladesh set a target they could defend. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mahmudullah praised the team's bowling effort.

"It was tough for a new batsman and Australia were using the conditions quite well. I think the bowlers did their job really well and we were just focusing on our process and we held it together tonight. When we were about to go onto the field I wanted Shakib to have a chat and he told me that no matter what happens we have to bowl our heart out and build pressure so that we can have a chance. In the end, I think Mustafizur did a brilliant job once again, Shoriful chipped in and all the bowlers executed really well. We had a chat that we need to step up and we feel that we are a very good side though the ranking doesn't show it at the moment. We just need to have a big heart and play with freedom, (sic)" he said.

T20 World cup Venues and groups announced; Bangladesh pitting in group B

Venues

Dubai International Stadium

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Abu Dhabi

Sharjah Stadium

Oman Cricket Academy Ground

T20 World Cup Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

T20 World Cup Round 2 (Super 12s)

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.

(Image: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter)