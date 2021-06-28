Bangladesh Spin Consultant Rangana Herath Reveals Team Aspirations Before T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh cricket team has a number of important assignments coming up this year, especially in white-ball cricket. The side is scheduled to take on the likes of Zimbabwe, Australia, New Zealand, and England on their road to the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Notable changes have also be made to their think tank with Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath stepping in as spin bowling consultant and South Africa's Ashwell Prince becoming the batting consultant. Herath recently gave fans a glimpse of the team's plans ahead of the marquee event.

Rangana Herath wants Bangladesh to develop winning mindset

Bangladesh will tour Zimbabwe in the month of July, where they will battle it out against the minnows in a one-off Test match from July 7. The red-ball fixture will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. In his conversation with Cricbuzz, Rangana Herath pointed out what the team needs to do ahead of the all-important ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The former left-arm spinner put emphasis on building a winning mindset during their impending Zimbabwe tour. Moreover, he pointed out that Bangladesh could very well then capitalise on the same momentum during their clashes against Australia, New Zealand and England in the coming months. The 43-year-old opined that it should be their ideal preparatory measure for the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup news: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 date

The ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be scheduled after the remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is hosted. The decision to shift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to UAE was taken after a meeting which was headed by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. Speaking to news agency ANI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "We will inform the International Cricket Council today that we are shifting T20 World Cup to UAE. Dates will be decided by the ICC."

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in India in September 2020 but was rescheduled for this year amid the pandemic. Fears of the virus ultimately came true after the IPL 2021 season was hit by COVID-19 which infected several contingents and ultimately led to its suspension. As for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 date, sources have reported that the World Cup will kick off from October 17, two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the final of the T20 World Cup is scheduled for November 14.

