Bangladesh Squad Sent Into Three-day Quarantine After Herath Tests Positive For COVID

The entire Bangladesh squad has been sent into three-day quarantine, after Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Rangana Herath tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of New Zealand. The New Zealand Health Ministry issued a directive in the wake of Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath testing positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Already, eight Bangladesh Test players were sent into isolation after another person on their Christchurch-bound aircraft also tested positive. While the other players and staff were allowed to start outdoor practice sessions yesterday after completing their required quarantine but now have been asked to stop their practice sessions and have been sent back to quarantine after checks.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two practise matches before the first Test in Tauranga that starts on January 1 but due to the recent developments, the two-day intra-squad practice match which was scheduled to begin on December 22 could be deferred. Apart from the intra-squad practice game, Bangladesh are scheduled to play another two-day practice match against New Zealand A from December 28 ahead of the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh come into the series on the back of a 2-0 series loss to Pakistan at home. While New Zealand, on the other hand, come into this series behind a 1-0 series loss to India in India.

Bangladesh squad for New Zealand tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent an 18-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Nayeem Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja both who were a part of the squad for their Test series against Pakistan recently have been excluded while Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam who made his Test debut during the BAN vs SL tour has been recalled. Left-handed batter Mohammad Naim, who has earned his first Test call during the Pakistan Test series has also been included in the New Zealand tour squad.

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mohammad Naim

