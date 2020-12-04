Bangladesh T20 League BDH Vs MRA Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Beximco Dhaka will battle it out against Minister Group Rajshahi in Match 12 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Friday, December 4. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BDH vs MRA live streaming info, where to follow BDH vs MRA live scores and how to watch BDH vs MRA live in India.

Snaps from today's (December 3) practice session of Gemcon Khulna, Fortune Barishal, Minister Group Rajshahi and Beximco Dhaka.#BangabandhuT20Cup2020 pic.twitter.com/q1VUvlXBpV — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 3, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League live: BDH vs MRA live streaming info and preview

The competition has enthralled fans with spectacular T20 matches so far. With the competition amongst teams getting intense, more fierce battles are expected. Beximco Dhaka have visibly struggled to claim victories consistently. Having played four matches so far, they have only managed to win a single fixture. Being the wooden spooners, the Dhaka team will be keen to earn a crucial win against Minister Group Rajshahi.

Minister Group Rajshahi had a promising start to their Bangladesh T20 league campaign. With two wins in their first two fixtures, the team impressed with their all-around performers. However, with two successive losses, the team will aim to get back to their winning ways. The two teams earlier squared off in the opening contest of the tournament. They were involved in a closely fought battle where Minister Group Rajshahi trumped Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs.

BDH vs MRA live streaming: Weather report

As predicted by AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a cricket match. Clear skied are expected and rains are likely to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 66% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

BDH vs MRA live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Dhaka has been conducive to the bowlers. It has not been easy for batsmen to attempt playing big strokes right from the onset. Only three teams batting first have managed to cross the 150-run mark so far. Considering the past results, and the wicket at the venue, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

Bangladesh T20 league live: BDH vs MRA live in India

Fans in India will be able to enjoy the live telecast of the match on DSport. The BDH vs MRA live streaming will also be made available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For BDH vs MRA live scores, check out Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Instagram

