Bangladesh T20 League FBA Vs GKH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fortune Barishal will go up against Gemcon Khulna in the 12th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Friday, December 4. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 11:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs GKH live streaming info and how to watch FBA vs GKH live in India.
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 4, 2020
Gemcon Khulna vs Fortune Barishal#GKvFB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/HZOy45HQHG
All the teams have featured in four matches in the competition so far. It is imperative for the sides to step up at this crucial juncture of the tournament, in order to ensure their qualification for the penultimate stage. Fortune Barishal are in desperate need of a turnaround. Having won only a single fixture so far, a win in the upcoming encounter will give them a major boost for the remainder of the Bangladesh T20 League.
Gemcon Khulna are placed at the enviable second position on the points table, whereas the Fortune Barishal occupy the fourth spot. With two wins in four matches, they are a step ahead of their counterparts and will aim to capitalize on the momentum. The two teams also battled it out on the opening day of the competition, where Gemcon Kulna claimed a valuable win after a thrilling encounter. With two vital points at stake, a tooth and nail fight is expected from the teams.
As per AccuWeather, conditions will be ideal for an uninterrupted cricket match. It is expected to be sunny throughout the match with a partial cloud cover. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Bowlers have had an advantage on the surface at Dhaka this season. Only three teams batting first have managed to cross the 150-run mark so far. Faster bowlers will look to make the most of the favourable conditions and are expected to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. Considering the results of the past matches, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.
Cricket fans can tune in to DSport to watch the FBA vs GKH live in India. The FBA vs GKH live streaming will also be made available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. The FBA vs GKH live scores will be updated on the Twitter page of Bangladesh Cricket.
