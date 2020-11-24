Bangladesh T20 League FBA Vs GKH Live Streaming In India, Pitch, Weather Report & Preview

Fortune Barisal will face Gemcon Khulna in the 2nd match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Tuesday, November 24. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 6:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs GKH live streaming info, how to watch FBA vs GKH live in India and where to catch the FBA vs GKH live scores.

Also Read: FBA Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Bangladesh T20 League live: FBA vs GKH live streaming info and preview

Talking about the tournament overall, five teams will battle each other to become the national T20 champions. The tournament gets underway on November 24, with the final scheduled to be held on December 18. All sides will play each other twice in the league stage between November 24 and December 12.

The playoffs will be played in the Dream11 IPL 2020 format from December 14 to 18. All 24 league stage matches of the tournament will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Get ready for the T20 blast#BCB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/LgeyE1pAID — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2020

Coming to the FBA vs GKH live streaming, this match marks the return of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who will be taking the pitch after one year. The contest will also see other Bangladesh cricket team players also battling it out on the field and provide the fans watching from home a very entertaining contest.

Also Read: Australia Women's Cricket Team Named Country's Favourite Sports Team By Fans: Survey

FBA vs GKH live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be fine during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 74% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Ruled Out Of First 2 Tests Due To Injury And Quarantine Rules?

FBA vs GKH live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for batting but bowlers could also find some assistance from the pitch. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced, batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

Also Read: Virat Kohli Needs To Fire In ODIs, Otherwise India Will Lose 4-0 In Tests: Michael Clarke

FBA vs GKH live streaming: FBA vs GKH live in India and BDH vs MRA live scores

According to India.com, cricket audiences in India can watch the FBA vs GKH live in India on DSport. Fans who wish to catch FBA vs GKH live streaming online can watch the match by logging onto cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For FBA vs GKH live scores, check out Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.