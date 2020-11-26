Bangladesh T20 League GKH Vs MRA Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Gemcon Khulna will go up against Minister Rajshahi in the third match of the Bangladesh T20 League 2020. The GKH vs MRA match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday, November 26. Here are the GKH vs MRA live streaming details, how to watch GKH vs MRA live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/PsWaLGZbRE — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 25, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League: GKH vs MRA preview

The 2020 edition of the Bangladesh T20 League is underway. The tournament will see five teams - Gemcon Khulna, Minister Rajshahi, Gazi Group Chattogram, Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal - fight it out for a chance to win the prestigious title of National T20 champions. The tournament, that started on November 24 will follow a double round-robin format similar to that of the IPL and is expected to host its final on December 18.

Coming into this game, both teams will be in high spirits. Gemcon Khulna won their first match of the series against the Fortune Barisha side by a four-wicket margin. The side chased down Barisha's massive 152 run total with a ball to spare, putting themselves in first place on the table with a net run rate of 0.215. Ariful Haque's 48* off 34 balls and Shahidul Islam's four-wicket haul were the standout performances for the team.

Minister Rajshahi also had a close 2-run victory over Beximco Dhaka. Mahedi Hasan's 50 off 32, along with a 39 by Nurul Hasan and 35 by Anisul Islam Emon gave the side a fantastic start, helping them to a 169 run total. However, Beximco's chasing was on point as the missed the mark by just three runs. Mahedi Hasan took charge with the ball, taking one wicket and maintaining an economy of just 5.5 to take his team through.

Bangladesh T20 League Live in India: GKH vs MRA live streaming details

The Bangladesh T20 League games will be televised live on DSport. Fans catch the GKH vs MRA live streaming on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd youtube channels. GKH vs MRA live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Bangladesh T20 League: GKH vs MRA pitch report and weather forecast

Judging by the first two games of the Bangladesh T20 League, the pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be a very high scoring one. Considering that Minister Rajshahi's 169 run total was also not enough for a comfortable victory, a good score can be expected to be anywhere around 180-190 in the first half of the series. Accuweather has predicted no rain for today's match which will witness a temperature of 28°C and significant cloud cover.

Image Credits: BCB website

