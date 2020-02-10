The Debate
Bangladesh U-19s Provoke India U-19s Into Ugly Spat After World Cup Final Win: Watch

Cricket News

Although the victory was a historic one for the Bangladesh U-19s, there were moments of tension between the two teams that may lead to serious consequences.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bangladesh U-19s

Tempers were flaring on Sunday at Potchefstroom when India took on Bangladesh for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 final. In a match where India were the undisputed favourites, the young Bangladeshi side came out all guns blazing and took the win in a hard-fought, rain-affected match. However, after the match, some ugly scenes were witnessed when there was a reported physical altercation between the players of the two teams.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh U-19s players dance after historic U19 World Cup 2020 semi-final win

U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh U-19s provoke India U-19s

While both the young teams were on their toes when it came to their aggression, a few moments stood out in the match. In the first innings when India batted, opener Divyaansh Saxena was almost hit on his head by a throw taken by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Later in the innings, Indian sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal triggered bowler Shoriful Islam to partake in a fairly elaborate celebration. Finally, when the Bangla boys hit the winning runs, their teammates rushed onto the field and did an exaggerated celebration that led to altercations with the upset Indian team. In a video taken from the commentary box by former cricketer JP Duminy, it can be observed that there was physical contact between the players.

ALSO READ | U-19 skipper Priyam Garg: One more step towards what we set out to achieve

Fans were quick to notice the altercation and pointed it out on social media. Here are some reactions by some fans on Twitter.

India U-19s Captain Priyam Garg and Bangladesh Under-19s captain Akbar Ali, both, condemned the situation in the post-match press conferences and it is being reported that the ICC will be looking into the happenings of the match and coming up with disciplinary action.

ALSO READ | U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh U-19s beat India in rain-hit final to clinch maiden title

ALSO READ | Bangladesh U-19s skittle out India for 177 in U-19 WC final

Published:
COMMENT
