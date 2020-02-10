Bangladesh U-19s Provoke India U-19s Into Ugly Spat After World Cup Final Win: Watch

Tempers were flaring on Sunday at Potchefstroom when India took on Bangladesh for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 final. In a match where India were the undisputed favourites, the young Bangladeshi side came out all guns blazing and took the win in a hard-fought, rain-affected match. However, after the match, some ugly scenes were witnessed when there was a reported physical altercation between the players of the two teams.

U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh U-19s provoke India U-19s

While both the young teams were on their toes when it came to their aggression, a few moments stood out in the match. In the first innings when India batted, opener Divyaansh Saxena was almost hit on his head by a throw taken by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Later in the innings, Indian sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal triggered bowler Shoriful Islam to partake in a fairly elaborate celebration. Finally, when the Bangla boys hit the winning runs, their teammates rushed onto the field and did an exaggerated celebration that led to altercations with the upset Indian team. In a video taken from the commentary box by former cricketer JP Duminy, it can be observed that there was physical contact between the players.

Amazing scenes here in Potchefstroom as Bangladesh pull off a miraculous victory and are the u/19 world champions.. well fought india.. standard of cricket today and throughout this tournament has been world class.. congrats Bangladesh #U19WorldCup #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JD7re0KLo2 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) February 9, 2020

Fans were quick to notice the altercation and pointed it out on social media. Here are some reactions by some fans on Twitter.

In this video is some Bangladesh player going in aggression infront of Indian players after the win 🤔 didnt understood.



In the end Well played Indian boys. Congratulations to Bangladeshis. Its surely a big moment for them. — Dipesh Gor (@iamdipeshgor) February 9, 2020

What's so amazing JP? Cant you see how Bangladeshi's are mocking Indians and trying to get physical. Bangladesh might have won the world cup but the spirit of cricket has definitely been put to shame. #IndvsBan #U19WorldCup #U19CWCFinal — 🕊️🌍 (@IammAtheist) February 9, 2020

Cricket used to be a gentleman's game, until immature teams like Bangladesh started playing it.



What they were doing was physical provocation, that deserves 5 game bans and big fines. Things could have got ugly. — Rajvir Singh (@Rajvirss) February 9, 2020

India U-19s Captain Priyam Garg and Bangladesh Under-19s captain Akbar Ali, both, condemned the situation in the post-match press conferences and it is being reported that the ICC will be looking into the happenings of the match and coming up with disciplinary action.

