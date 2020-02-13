Bangladesh U19 Pacer Shoriful Islam Attributes 'revenge' For Aggression Against India U19s

Bangladesh U19s scripted history by winning the recently concluded ICC U19 World Cup final against India U19s. Playing their first-ever U19 final, Bangladesh U19 overhauled India’s total on the back of skipper Akbar Ali’s brave-hearted 43*. Earlier, left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam dismissed in-form batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal to restrict India U19s to just 177.

Bangladesh U19 pacer Shoriful Islam recalls past defeats to India U19s

Bangladesh U19 pacer Shoriful Islam bowled his heart out in the semi-final and final of the tournament, ending with match-winning figures of 3-45 and 2-31 against New Zealand and India respectively. Upon winning the U19 World Cup final, the Bangladeshi team received a hero’s welcome in their country. In an interview with a leading Bangladesh daily, Shoriful Islam revealed the team’s mindset ahead of their title clash against India U19s.

Shoriful Islam recalled the time when Bangladesh U19 lost to their Indian counterparts in the 2018 Asia Cup semi-final and 2019 Asia Cup final. He said that he could not describe those defeats and that was all he was thinking about before taking the field in the final. He added that the entire team did not wanted a repeat of events, seeking 'revenge' in their minds, which made the entire team gave their best and fought till the last ball in the final.

While talking about the aggressive side of Bangladesh U19 team in the final, Islam revealed that they wanted to make the India U19s batsmen angry in hope of inducing some wickets. The 18-year added that their team took inspiration of Bangladesh’s senior side when they knocked out India in the 2007 Cricket World Cup.

TRUE CHAMPIONS 👏



Bangladesh players, during their victory lap, pick up and move aside the litter thrown onto the field!



Classy. #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JJV17MbDZK — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2020

