Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be battling it out in the Group B match of Asia Cup 2022 which will be played on Tuesday, August 30. Afghanistan started their campaign with a crushing win over Sri Lanka which boosted their net run rate helping them take the top spot on the Asia Cup 2022 points table. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be eager to make a winning start. Let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match taking place at Sharjah.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, August 30.

Asia Cup 2022: When will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match begin?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Fans who want to catch the live action between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan can watch coverage on Star Network.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming?

For fans who are wondering about where to catch the live action online, note that Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Asia Cup 2022: How to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in the UK?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match starts at 3:00 pm BST.

How to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in the US?

Willow TV will telecast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in the United States. The match starts at 10:00 am EST.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan squad details

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.