Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 3rd ODI

On July 11, 2023, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series finale. There won't be any changes to the match's location; it will still take place at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Let's review the match's schedule in advance and find out where we can watch the live action. Continue reading.

3 things you need to know

Afghanistan won both the first and second ODI matches against Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, will take place today

After the first ODI, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal declared his retirement but subsequently reversed his mind

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI preview

After a rain-soaked D&L method affected the first ODI, in which Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs. While another intense struggle is possible, Bangladesh may need to overcome some internal team concerns after Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement and then reversed his decision within 24 hours. As we saw it might have affected the squad in its 2nd ODI match as Afghanistan continued to beat Bangladesh for the second time and it seemed an easy win for Afghanistan as they beat their opponent by 142 runs. Afghanistan made 331/9 and Bangladesh’s decision to bowl after winning the toss did not seem to be the best decision. The 3rd ODI has arrived.

Where is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI taking place?

The BAN vs AFG, At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh, the 3rd ODI game will take place. There are 22,000 seats at the stadium, which has already hosted 26 ODI matches.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI begin?

On Saturday, July 11, the third ODI between BAN and AFG is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST and 2 pm local time.

How to watch the live telecast of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI in India?

Unfortunately, the third ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will not be telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI in India?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the match will be broadcast on Gazi TV and T-Sports. Simultaneously, live streaming will be available via Rabbithole App and Toffee.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI in Afghanistan?

Fans in Afghanistan may watch the game live on RTA Sport.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series: What do the squads look like?

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi