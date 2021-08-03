Bangladesh Vs Australia T20I Series LIVE Streaming: Here's How To Watch In India

Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns today in the first of five T20Is at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Australia has elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Both the teams would be raring to win the first match to get a good start in the five-match series, which is being played just before the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. While Bangladesh is coming off a fantastic series win against Zimbabwe, Australia just suffered a devastating defeat against the West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series. Going into the series, the hosts are ranked tenth where as the visitors are ranked fifth in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings

Where to watch BAN vs AUS 1st T20I?

The bilateral series between Bangladesh and Australia is not being broadcast live in India, however, fans can subscribe to the FanCode application on Android and iOS to live stream all the matches.

BAN vs AUS playing XIs:

Australia's XI: Matthew Wade (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh's XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmadullah (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehdi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nusum Ahmed.

Pitch report:

The surface at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium averages nearly 150 in the shortest format of the game. The pitch is expected to favour the spinners, who will have a big role to play in the series as all matches are being held at the same venue.

BAN vs AUS full squad list:

Australia's squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (Captain), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh's squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain.

