Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When & Where To Watch BAN Vs NZ 1st T20I Live

New Zealand look set to take on a feisty Bangladesh in the first game of the five-match T20I series being played at the She-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh at 3:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, September 1. Bangladesh will be hosting New Zealand for a T20I match after more than seven years. New Zealand did emerge victorious when Bangladesh toured them in March-April earlier this year, they defeated them 3-0 in the three-match series.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Preview

Bangladesh have been handed a major boost in the form of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim all returning to the squad that defeated Australia 4-1 earlier this month. Shakib Al Hasan returned a remarkable figure of 4-9 which chocked Australia's chase against Bangladesh in the final match of the T20 series. Bangladesh thrashed Australia in the fifth and final T20I to clinch their first-ever series win against Australia. Meaning, it is the first time Australia lost a series against Bangladesh. Mahmudullah & Co. on August 6 scripted history as they clinched five-match T20 series against Australia to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Bangladesh overcame Nathan Ellis' hat-trick to register their first series win against Australia across formats. Apart from the first-ever series against Bangladesh, the Australian Cricket Team registered their lowest Totals in Men's T20Is as the 'Men In Yellow' were bundled on 62 runs. Chasing a low-scoring total of 122 runs, Australia was all out at 62 runs and ultimately lost the final T20 by 60 runs.

New Zealand on the other hand will be without the likes of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and a few others. They will be fielding an inexperienced team and they have named Tom Latham as the stand-in captain. The Blackcaps have already named their squad for the T20 World Cup, and none of the players from the Bangladesh tour will be a part of the global tournament. Despite that, players will be keen to make a mark, with a men's T20 World Cup also set to be played next year in Australia.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I live TV Broadcast

Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series will not be broadcast live on television in India.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming

While the five-match series will not be broadcast live on TV, fans can catch the action of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I on the FanCode app or website. Users will be required to pay Rs 49 to buy a pass for the whole tour (all five T20I matches). The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, September 1

