Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Where To Watch In Bangladesh, UAE, Australia And SL?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 23, 2021. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for the UAE, Sri Lanka, Australia and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for Sri Lanka

Fans in Sri Lanka can cheer their home side on as the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI gets underway on Sunday, May 23. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be shown live on television on the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation channel (SLRC). The Rasa FM channel will also air the radio commentary for the three-match series. The match will also be available via the Dialog Mobile Platform on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube Channel, official website and app. The match will start at 12:30 PM local time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in UAE?

With beIN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series live in UAE on the beIN Sports channel and its related OTT platforms. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the platform as well. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast will commence at 11:00 AM UAE time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in Australia

Cricket fans can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in Australia telecast on the Fox Sports channel from May 23 onwards. The entire Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh can also be streamed live online in the country via the Kayo Sports streaming service and on Fox's OTT platforms. The match will begin at 5:00 PM ACT.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka how to watch in Bangladesh?

Fans in Bangladesh can also watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match live on the Gazi TV Maasranga channel. As of now, there is no information on where fans can watch a live stream of the tour in Bangladesh. Live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media channels of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket all over the world.

