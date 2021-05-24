Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live: Where To Watch In UAE, Australia And New Zealand?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 23, 2021. Coming into this game, the hosts will be looking to extend what has generally been a good white-ball season for them and consolidate the series with a win. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for the UAE, New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh win the first ODI by 33 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/5NIRK3y9lC — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 23, 2021

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka how to watch in Bangladesh?

Fans in Bangladesh can also watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match live on the Gazi TV Maasranga channel. With Ban Tech marketing winning the rights to all of Bangladesh's home series for the next two years, fans may soon see the series contract go to an OTT provider as well. Live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media channels of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket all over the world.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UAE

With beIN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UAE on the beIN Sports channel and its related OTT platforms. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the platform as well. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM UAE time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Australia?

Cricket fans down under will not be able to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in Australia telecast on their usual Fox Sports channel this time around. However, audiences in Australia can follow along with all the action on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel. Live scores and updates from the game will be available around the world, on the websites and social media pages of Cricket Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The match will begin at 5:00 PM ACT.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka channel in New Zealand

Like their neighbours, fans in New Zealand will not have the opportunity to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live on television. Instead, they will also have to turn to the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel in order to follow the series. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM, May 25, New Zealand time.

