Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Where To Watch In South Africa, Hong Kong And Singapore?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The three-match series currently stands at 1-0 in favour of the hosts who pulled off a dominant 33 run win in Match 1 on Sunday. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details for South Africa, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for Sri Lanka

Fans in Sri Lanka can cheer their home side on as the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI gets underway on Tuesday, May 25. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be shown live on television on the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation channel (SLRC). The Rasa FM channel will also air the radio commentary for the three-match series. The match will also be available on the Dialog Mobile Platform on the YouTube Channel, official website and app of Sri Lanka Cricket. The match will start at 12:30 PM local time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in South Africa

Sadly, besides the two home countries, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will not be telecast very widely. Unlike other series, this one will not be available to South African fans on the usual SuperSport network channels. The only way to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in South Africa then is through the Rabbigholebd Sports Youtube channel, which will be streaming the match live around the world. The action will begin at 9:00 AM local time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Hong Kong?

As mentioned above, the television rights for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka three ODI series have not been distributed to most cricket watching countries. Hence, the only way for fans in Hong Kong to follow the series will be to either stream it live on the Rabbigholebd Sports Youtube channel or to follow the live scores and updates on the Bangladesh Cricket and Sri Lanka Cricket websites and social media pages. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Singapore channel will also be the Rabbigholebd Sports Youtube channel. The 2nd ODI will begin at 3:00 PM as per Singapore and Hong Kong time.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter