Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In The UK, USA, Canada And WI?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 28, 2021. Having won the first ODI in the series by a strong 33 run margin and the second by 103 runs, the hosts will be looking to send off Sri Lanka with a clean sweep. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details for the US, UK, Canada and West Indies.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UK

Fans who wish to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UK will not have any options to do so on television. Instead, viewers can access the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live online on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel. The live scores and updates for the game should be available on the websites and social media pages on Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Cricket. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming and live telecast will commence at 8:00 AM UK time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in USA?

According to reports, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh USA telecast channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming in the US on the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka cricket. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the USA will begin at 3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for Canada

Unlike other bilateral series, Canadian fans will not be able to catch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match live on the ATN Cricket Plus channel. Instead, they can enjoy the series live online, on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming in Canada will begin at 3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka how to watch in West Indies?

According to CricketZine, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series will not be telecast live in the West Indies. Instead, as with most regions in the world, cricket fans can tune in to the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel in order to catch the series live on TV. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in West Indies will also begin from 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter