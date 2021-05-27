Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Where To Watch In UAE, SA, Australia And New Zealand?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 28, 2021. The three-match series currently stands at 2-0 in favour of the hosts who pulled off a dominant 33-run win in Match 1 and followed it up with a 103-run win in Match 2. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details for South Africa, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in South Africa

Sadly, besides the two home countries, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will not be telecast very widely. Unlike other series, this one will not be available to South African fans on the usual SuperSport network channels. The only way to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in South Africa then is through the Rabbitholebd Sports Youtube channel, which will be streaming the match live around the world. The action will begin at 9:00 AM local time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UAE

Fans in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, can catch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UAE on the Rabbitholebd Youtube channel. Other countries, such that are a part of the MENA region, can also watch the tour live on the platform. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM UAE time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Australia?

Cricket fans Down Under will NOT be able to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in Australia telecast on their usual Fox Sports channel this time around. However, in some good news for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Australia query, fans can follow along with all the action on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel. Live scores and updates from the game will be available around the world, on the websites and social media pages of Cricket Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The match will begin at 5:00 PM ACT.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka channel in New Zealand

Like their neighbours, fans in New Zealand will not have the opportunity to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live on television. Instead, they will also have to turn to the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel in order to follow the series. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM, May 25, New Zealand time.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket website