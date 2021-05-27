Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, 3rd ODI Preview

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 28, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live stream details, how to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match preview

Extending what has been a brilliant white-ball season for them - barring a 0-3 whitewash in their last ODI series against New Zealand - Bangladesh have managed to take a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka coming into this game. This, combined with their ODI wins over the West Indies and Zimbabwe, takes the Bangladesh ranking in ODIs to No.1. Fielding a full-strength squad compared to the Sri Lankans' inexperienced one, the hosts were the favourites in this series and unsurprisingly, have dominated the series. The first match went their way by 33 runs while the second one was won by a massive 103 run difference. As they aim for a clean sweep, the visitors will hope to go back with at least one win to their name on Friday.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live stream and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live scores details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live scores will also be available on FanCode as well as on the websites and social media handles of the participating teams.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been a bowling-friendly one through the years. With an average first innings score of 250 in this series, the pitch is very well suited to batsmen and pacers. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 35°C, with 69% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka prediction

According to our Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh will win this match.

Note: The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket website