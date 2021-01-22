Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Dhaka Weather Update, Preview

Bangladesh will square off with West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, January 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here are the Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details, where to catch Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, Bangladesh vs West Indies squads, Dhaka weather forecast and Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI preview

Bangladesh thrashed West Indies in the first ODI by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Having been invited to bat first, West Indies batters put on a dismal show as they were bowled out for a paltry 122 inside 33 overs. Their lack of experience was on display against a Bangladesh side full of seasoned campaigners. The hosts chased down the target in 33.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Shakib Al Hasan, who made his international comeback after a one-year ban, starred for the home side by picking four wickets in 7.2 overs and gave away just 8 runs. Skipper Tamim Iqbal was the top-scorer in the chase with a score of 44. West Indies batsmen will have to step their game up if they are to give any sort of competition this formidable Bangladesh team. On the other hand, Bangladesh will look to wrap up the series by winning the second ODI.

Snaps from Bangladesh team today's practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI against @windiescricket on tomorrow (January 22).#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/yLVflLYtqN — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 21, 2021

Bangladesh vs West Indies squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Md. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Md Mithun, Saif Uddin, Litton Kumer Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahadi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and Dhaka weather forecast

The Dhaka surface has always favoured the batsmen and once again the pitch looks glorious to bat on. There will be an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters will be able to play their strokes freely. The last match was a low-scoring encounter only because inexperienced West Indies batsmen threw their wickets away.

As far as Dhaka weather forecast is concerned, according to AccuWeather, the weather will be ideal for the game with the temperature hovering between 20-23 degrees and with no real cloud cover during the course of the match, fans are in for an exciting Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming details

The series between Bangladesh and West Indies is not a televised event in India. However, FanCode by Dream Sports are the exclusive streaming partner of the matches and Indian fans can tune in to the platform for Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming. For Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the respective cricket boards.

