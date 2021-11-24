Bangladesh's Limited-overs Captain Mahmudullah Retires From Test Cricket

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from Test cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed. The all-rounder had already informed his teammates post Bangladesh's tour to Zimbabwe in July early this year.

During his Test career that spanned 12 years, the 35-year-old played 50 Tests scoring 2,914 while also picking up 43 wickets, and in his final innings, he made an unbeaten 150, his highest test score and was adjudged the player of the match for the same.

"Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career. I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories. Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white-ball cricket,” Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by the BCB media release.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Bangladesh squad for the first Test

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

The Bangladesh Test team will be up against Pakistan in a two-match home series starting from Friday, November 26th at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Image: ICC