Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Hails PM Modi's Leadership, Wants Better Relations With India

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan hailed PM Modi's leadership as he arrived at Dhaka for a two-day visit to the neighbouring nation to take part in their 50th Independence Day celebrations. PM Modi embarked on his first foreign visit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and will visit Bangladesh for two days to take part in the centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Mujibur Rahman. As PM Modi arrived at Dhaka, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan expressed hope in PM Modi helping the relations between India and Bangladesh become stronger and said that PM Modi's visit will be fruitful to both countries.

Shakib Al Hasan hails PM Modi's leadership

PM embarks on first tour since COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it the first foreign visit by PM Modi after the outbreak of the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi received the invitation to be a part of its 50th Independence Day celebrations and to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh was initially scheduled for last year (2020) to participate in the Mujib centenary celebration, but the visit was cancelled owing to the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi paid tribute at the National Martyrs Memorial following his arrival at Dhaka. He was received by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi is scheduled to meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday afternoon following which he will to launch the Bapu Bangabandhu video exhibition later in the evening.

Alongside participating in the centenary celebrations, PM Modi is also set to hold bilateral consultations with his Bangladesh counterpart where multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) are expected to be signed. PM Modi will also call on the President of Bangladesh H.E. Md. Abdul Hamid and will be also be called on by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A.K. Abdul Momen. Besides PM Modi, the heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration.