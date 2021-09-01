Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Pulls Out Of The T20 World Cup, Cites Lack Of Game Time As Reason

Experienced Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, has opted out of the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates. Since January 2019, the southpaw has taken part in only three T20I games and last played in the format back in March 2020 against Zimbabwe. The Chittagong-born veteran said that he didn’t want to take the place of other talented youngsters in the team.

On Wednesday, September 1, Tamim conveyed his decision to Nazmul Hassan Papon, the BCB president, and Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector and thereafter took to his official Facebook page to give the update. The 32-year-old Tamim also made it clear that he wasn’t retiring from T20I cricket anytime soon.

"A little while ago I called our board president and chief selector. I want to share the same with you. I told them that I don't think I should be in the World Cup team. There are a few reasons why I am not available for the tournament. Game time is the biggest reason. I haven't been playing this format for a long time,” Tamim was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

Don't think my knee injury is a concern: Tamim Iqbal

Tamim has had issues surrounding his knee injury, but he travelled to New Zealand and Zimbabwe. The southpaw said that the injury didn’t concern him and he was sure of an assured spot in the T20 World Cup squad. But having missed a chunk of T20s in the last few years, he didn’t want a place for the mega event in the UAE.

"I don't think my knee injury is a concern because I was going to recover before the World Cup. The main reason that clicked with me when taking this decision was, I don't think it would be fair on those players who have played in the last 15-16 T20Is that I haven't played. I was probably going to be in the World Cup team, but I believe it wouldn't have been fair on those players," he added.

In Tamim’s absence, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Naim Shaikh have opened the batting for the Tigers. Recently, Mahedi Hasan also opened in the T20I series against Australia. As far as Tamim is concerned, he remains Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is after Shakib Al Hasan.

(Image credits: AP)