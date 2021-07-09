Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed 'dances' On Pitch After Leaving Delivery, Angers Zimbabwe Pacer

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe players were involved in a face-off at the centre of the pitch on Day 2 of the Test match at Harare on Thursday. The video of the incident involving Bangladesh tailender Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani has gone viral on the internet. The latest addition to a long list of pitch face-offs started off after Taskin successfully left a delivery from the pacer.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani have a face-off

The on-pitch face-off took place in the 85th over of Bangladesh’s innings where tailender Taskin Ahmed successfully left a short pitch delivery from Blessing Muzarabani following which he broke into dance to celebrate it.

However, the action did not sit well with the Zimbabwe pacer, who marched up to the tailender batsman while maintaining eye contact. The two players reportedly abused each other and had a face-off with the pacer keeping his face close to Taskin’s helmet. The video of Tashkin Ahmed's dance has gone viral and has initiated a laughter riot on social media.

Following the incident, Taskin revealed that the Zimbabwe bowlers were constantly sledging him and his teammates. He said that he celebrated the bouncer as he understood that the pacers were trying to get him out by throwing back to back bouncers. He also said that Zimbabwe bowler Victor Nyauchi had also sledged Mahmudullah but had not managed to get a reaction.

Taskin’s heroic innings

The incident came in handy for the Bangladesh team as it fuelled Taskin’s batting performance. The tailender who was batting after the team lost 8 wickets for 270 runs, went onto strike a heroic partnership with Mahmudullah. The duo managed a 191-run partnership in the 9th wicket for Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah remained unbeaten at 150 runs off 278 balls, while Taskin managed to score 75 runs off 134 balls. Thanks to the partnership, Bangladesh managed to put up a total score of 468 runs. Apart from the lower-end partnership, Litton Das also managed to put up a score of 95 runs. Zimbabwe were bowled out at a total of 276.

IMAGE: AP/ ICC TWITTER