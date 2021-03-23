BAP Vs BOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Baracca Prato are set to face Bologna in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The BAP vs BOL match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here is our BAP vs BOL Dream11 prediction, BAP vs BOL Dream11 team and BAP vs BOL playing 11. The BAP vs BOL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BAP vs BOL Dream11 prediction: BAP vs BOL match preview

For Baracca Prato this is the second match of the day as they face Royal Parma in their first match of the day. On Day 1 Baracca Prato were handed a crushing 9-wicket win in the first match by Kings XI, but the team bounced back to win their next match versus Pianoro.

Bologna started their campaign against the Cricket Stars and went onto win the first match by nine runs, however, they suffered an eight-wicket loss against Pianoro in their second ECS T10 Bologna match. This match provides them with a chance to not only register their second win but also climb the points table. This should be a good contest to watch

BAP vs BOL live prediction: Squad details for BAP vs BOL Dream11 team

BAP: Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

BOL: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Ankush Kumar (c), Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar, Qasim Janjua, Khayer Abul, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala

BAP vs BOL match prediction: Top picks for BAP vs BOL playing 11

Ghulam Dastgeer

Zaryab Arshad

Suresh Kolli

Muhammad Adnan

BAP vs BOL Dream11 live: BAP vs BOL Dream11 team

BAP vs BOL live: BAP vs BOL match prediction

As per our BAP vs BOL Dream11 prediction, BOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAP vs BOL match prediction and BAP vs BOL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAP vs BOL Dream11 team and BAP vs BOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

