BAP Vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna Match Preview

Baracca Prato are all set to face Kings XI in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The BAP vs KIN-XI match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Monday, March 22, 2021. Here is our BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction, BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 team and BAP vs KIN-XI playing 11. The BAP vs KIN-XI live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Baracca Prato will be making their debut in the tournament and so they will be eager to put up an impressive performance in their first match of the tournament. On the other hand, Kings XI did not have a great tournament last season and so they will also be eager to perform really well this time around.

Speaking about the tournament, six top Italian teams in the form of Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma will feature in the six-day tournament in 24 T10 matches.

BAP: Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

KIN-XI: Vikas Kumar, Muhammad Awais, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali, Muhammad Maqsood, Jaipal Singh, NagraJagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali, Muhammed Maqsood, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singh Robin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Jagjit Singh.

Ghulam Dastgeer

Shahid Imran

Simranjit Singh

Muhammad Awais

As per our BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction, BAP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAP vs KIN-XI match prediction and BAP vs KIN-XI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 team and BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

