BAP Vs ROP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Baracca Prato are all set to face Royal Parma in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The BAP vs ROP match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here is our BAP vs ROP Dream11 prediction, BAP vs ROP Dream11 team and BAP vs ROP playing 11. The BAP vs ROP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BAP vs ROP Dream11 prediction: BAP vs ROP match preview

This is the second match of the day for Baracca Prato who will be desperate to keep themselves inside the top two by end of the day. They also stand a chance to lead the points table if other results go in their favour despite Kings XI qualifying for the knockout stage. Currently, they have 2 wins and 3 loss with a negative run rate of 0.822 which they would like to change.

After losing to Kings XI in the opening match Royal Parma have gone onto win their next four matches and will look to continue their winning momentum. Currently, they are second on the points table and going by current form if the openers on both sides get going, this match could turn out to be a blockbuster.

BAP vs ROP live prediction: Squad details for BAP vs ROP Dream11 team

BAP: Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

ROP: Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

BAP vs ROP match prediction: Top picks for BAP vs ROP playing 11

Ghulam Dastgeer

Hanif Majid

Rajmani Singh

Deependra Singh Shekhawat

BAP vs ROP Dream11 live: BAP vs ROP Dream11 team

BAP vs ROP live: BAP vs ROP match prediction

As per our BAP vs ROP Dream11 prediction, BAP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAP vs ROP match prediction and BAP vs ROP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAP vs ROP Dream11 team and BAP vs ROP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

