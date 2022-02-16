Bappi Lahiri No More: Virat Kohli & Cricket Fraternity Mourn Disco King's Demise

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday night. Lahiri was 69 years old at the time of his demise. According to CritiCare Hospital, where Lahiri was admitted for treatment, the Bengali singer died due to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Lahiri was admitted to the hospital for a month before being discharged on Monday. However, his health conditions deteriorated on Tuesday and he was shifted back to the hospital for further treatment. CritiCare Hospital in a statement said that Lahiri died shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Former India captain Virat Kohli turned to social media on Wednesday morning to mourn Lahiri's demise. Referring to Lahiri as the "icon" of the Indian music industry, Kohli said the legendary singer will be missed and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also posted his tribute on Twitter and sent his condolences to Lahiri's family. Earlier, former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Azharuddin posted their tributes.

Heartfelt tribute to a legendary music composer & singer.

My deepest condolences to #BappiLahiri ji's family and friends for their loss. pic.twitter.com/nAYPWPQ6UL — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of #BappiLahiri

Great musicians leaving for their heavenly abode one after another. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 16, 2022

Lahiri's career

Lahiri was well known for his songs in the Bengali and Hindi film industries. He has delivered hit songs like Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem, Badnam, I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, Taaki Taaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. Lahiri's last song, Bhankas, from the movie Bhaagi 3 had come in 2020.

Image: BappiLahiri/ViratKohli/Insta

